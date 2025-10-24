ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Osasuna vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Osasuna vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 26 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
One of the key fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Sunday at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, where the local side Osasuna will host Celta Vigo. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

After the international break, Osasuna returned to league action with an away defeat to Atletico Madrid (0-1), but previously secured a crucial home win over Getafe. On their own turf, Osasuna have looked confident, collecting 10 points from four matches, ranking among the top six home teams in La Liga. However, the team has struggled in attack, scoring just seven goals in nine rounds.

Defensively, Osasuna remain solid—conceding only nine goals since the start of the campaign. Up front, the experienced Budimir is the focal point, but he has yet to find consistent form. The hosts are dealing with some internal squad issues, but the starting XI is not expected to change significantly.

Celta are the only team in the league yet to register a win this season. However, the Galicians have drawn a league-high seven matches, showing their ability to challenge nearly every opponent. Even after going a man down in their last match against Real Sociedad, they managed to secure a 1-1 draw.

Alongside their La Liga commitments, Celta are also competing in the Europa League, where they claimed a hard-fought victory over Nice (2-1) on Thursday. This busy schedule demands maximum focus, and fatigue could become a crucial factor. The squad has suffered some blows—Starfelt is suspended, and both Svedberg and Lago are doubtful. On the bright side, striker Borja Iglesias continues to impress, already netting six goals in the league.

Probable lineups

  • Osasuna: Herrera, Catena, Boyomo, Errando, Benito, Gomez, Moncayola, Bretones, Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Munoz
  • Celta: Radu, J. Rodriguez, Dominguez, Alonso, Rieda, D. Rodriguez, Moriba, Mingueza, Sotelo, Jutgla, Iglesias

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Celta have not won a single La Liga match this season, with 7 draws in 9 games.
  • Osasuna have collected 10 points from four home games—the sixth-best record in the league.
  • In February 2024, Celta thrashed Osasuna 3-0 at El Sadar.

Prediction

Celta know how to grind out results even in difficult situations, but fatigue after European fixtures and squad problems could take their toll. Osasuna are strong at home and will look to capitalize on that advantage. I recommend backing “Osasuna to win with a 0 handicap” at odds of 1.75.

