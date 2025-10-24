ES ES FR FR
Mallorca vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Mallorca vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand
Mallorca vs Levante prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Mallorca Mallorca
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 26 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Levante Levante
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of La Liga's 10th round will take place on Sunday at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, where the local side Mallorca will host Levante. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds look promising for success.

Match preview

The "Pirates" have had a challenging start to the season, but they've shown significant improvement in recent rounds, picking up two wins in their last three matches. The club earned convincing victories over Alavés and Sevilla and even looked solid in defeat against Athletic. After the first nine rounds, Mallorca sit on eight points, which is enough to keep them out of the relegation zone. Stability at home could be the key to maintaining their La Liga status.

It's worth noting that Mallorca have won their last two home La Liga matches against Levante, including a narrow victory in the 2021/22 season. The team has strengthened its attacking play thanks to the leadership of Vedat Muriqi, who has already scored five goals, and the emergence of the young Virgili in the starting lineup. The return of Antonio Sánchez after suspension also adds variety to the midfield.

For Levante, their return to the top flight has been a mixed bag: they have the same number of points as their opponents—eight—but suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the previous round. Nevertheless, Levante have looked sharp going forward—13 goals in nine matches, one of the best tallies among the lower half of the table. The real issue is their defense, which has already conceded 17 goals—the worst record in La Liga.

Interestingly, Levante have been much stronger on the road: seven points in five away games, ranking fifth in the league by this metric. Up front, the partnership of Eyong and Romero deserves special mention: both have scored four goals each and continue to create dangerous chances. However, winning at Son Moix remains a daunting task: Levante haven't beaten Mallorca away since 2005.

Probable lineups

  • Mallorca: Roman, Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica, Costa, Morlanes, Joseph, Darder, Virgili, Muriqi
  • Levante: Ryan, Toljan, Fuente, Moreno, Sánchez, Martínez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugue, Romero, Eyong

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Levante have not won at Mallorca's ground in La Liga since February 2005.
  • Mallorca have won two of their last three league matches.
  • Levante have the worst defense in the division, conceding 17 goals.

Prediction

Both teams are hovering just above the relegation zone and are well aware of the importance of this head-to-head battle. Mallorca look more reliable at home, while Levante are among the best away sides in terms of points earned. Given the balance of power and the inconsistency in both defenses, a logical bet would be on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.90.

