No Flick on the bench. Who is Markus Sorg — the man who will lead Barcelona in El Clásico

Flick's assistant will stand in for him on the touchline

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will miss the season's first El Clásico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu due to suspension. His place on the touchline will be taken by assistant Markus Sorg, who will temporarily lead the team.

It was Sorg who conducted the pre-match press conference while Flick serves his ban for being sent off in the match against Girona. The Catalans tried to appeal the decision three times, but to no avail. Sorg himself admitted that Flick's absence will be a significant loss, especially in such a high-stakes encounter.

Markus Sorg's career before Barcelona

The former German footballer ended his playing career in 1999, having competed in the lower leagues, and soon turned to coaching. He started at Ulm, then moved to Freiburg, where he managed the youth team and briefly took charge of the senior squad. Later, Sorg worked at Bayern’s academy and led Germany’s U-19 national team to victory at the 2014 European Championship.

From 2016, he was part of the German national team’s staff, becoming a trusted aide to Joachim Löw and, later, Hansi Flick. After Flick stepped down as Germany’s head coach in 2023, Sorg followed him to Barcelona.

Sorg's character and approach

According to Diario AS, Sorg is known for his humility, meticulousness, and deep understanding of the game. He carefully analyzes every move on the pitch and expects the same level of commitment from his players. Within the squad, he is valued for his composure, honesty, and respectful attitude.

At Barcelona, Sorg brings structure and discipline without straying from the attacking football philosophy championed by Flick. Occasionally, he prefers to watch matches from the stands—a method popularized by Luis Enrique—to gain a different perspective on the game.

Although Sorg’s Spanish isn’t perfect, his internship at Argentina’s Argentinos Juniors in 2008 helps him grasp South American football philosophy. In Barcelona, he has already proven himself as someone capable of keeping the team sharp and maintaining their style of play even without Flick on the bench.