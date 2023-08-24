Eintracht Frankfurt told PSG the price of striker Colo-Mouani

Eintracht Frankfurt has set a price for French national team striker Randal Kolo-Muani, who is attracting strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Jorge Picon's tweet from Relevo.

According to the source, the German club is not willing to lower the price and demands no less than 100 million euros for the player. Thus, Eintracht Frankfurt rejected the offer from the French club, which was ready to pay 70 million euros for the forward, along with several million euros in bonuses.

The 24-year-old Kolo-Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from French side Nantes as a free agent. He has played a total of 48 matches for the Frankfurt club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 17 assists. With Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo-Muani reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been playing for the French national team since 2022. He has participated in nine matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was a silver medalist with the French national team in the 2022 World Cup.