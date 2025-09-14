Donnarumma to make his debut for Manchester City! Starting lineups revealed for the Manchester derby
Donnarumma to play his first match in the Premier League
Football news Today, 10:39Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/ManCity/status/1966188758346158094
Details: It has been revealed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will make his debut for Manchester City right in the high-stakes Manchester derby against Manchester United.
The match will kick off at 18:30 CET.
Let us remind you, the goalkeeper has just recently joined the Citizens from PSG for €30 million.
There will also be a debut start for Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško.
The Red Devils signed the Slovenian forward from RB Leipzig for €77 million.
Recall: Manchester City will not be extending Bernardo Silva's contract.