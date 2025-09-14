Donnarumma to make his debut for Manchester City! Starting lineups revealed for the Manchester derby

Donnarumma to play his first match in the Premier League

Details: It has been revealed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will make his debut for Manchester City right in the high-stakes Manchester derby against Manchester United.

The match will kick off at 18:30 CET.

Let us remind you, the goalkeeper has just recently joined the Citizens from PSG for €30 million.

In the blue corner 🩵



XI | Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo (C), Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland



SUBS | Trafford, Ake, Nico, Savinho, Nunes, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis, Mfuni



🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/Ld1wJBIkk4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2025

There will also be a debut start for Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško.

The Red Devils signed the Slovenian forward from RB Leipzig for €77 million.

Recall: Manchester City will not be extending Bernardo Silva's contract.