Tottenham vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 September 2025

Tottenham vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 September 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Villarreal prediction Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Tottenham
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Villarreal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
On September 16, 2025, in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, English side Tottenham will face Spanish outfit Villarreal in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Tottenham and Villarreal have officially met just once before — a friendly in 2010, where Villarreal triumphed 4-1.

  • The clubs have never faced each other in European competitions.

  • Tottenham won the Europa League last season, earning them a place in the Champions League.

  • Villarreal have lost just one of their last five matches.

  • Tottenham have won two of their last five games.

Match preview:

Tottenham return to the Champions League with big ambitions and the intent to make a statement right from the opening round. The Londoners have been playing exciting, high-scoring football in the Premier League this season, with their attacking line led by star players looking particularly dangerous. The home advantage is also firmly on Spurs' side.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have repeatedly proven their ability to compete with Europe's elite in continental competitions. The "Yellow Submarine" relies on smart tactics, disciplined defending, and lightning-fast counterattacks. This is a team that knows how to battle and make even the biggest clubs nervous.

This clash promises to be a tense affair: Tottenham will be eager to secure all three points at home, while Villarreal will look to spoil the hosts' party and snatch crucial points on the road.

Probable line-ups:

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Sarr, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Richarlison, Johnson.
  • Villarreal: Junior Reis, Mourinho, Foyth, Marin, Cardona, Buchanan, Comesaña, Guye, Moleiro, Pepe, Eyong.

Tottenham vs Villarreal prediction:

Both teams possess serious attacking firepower and prefer open, attacking football. Tottenham will surely look to put Villarreal under pressure from the start, while the Spanish side are renowned for punishing opponents on the counter and capitalizing on mistakes. Given the playing styles of both sides, the chances of goals at both ends look very high.

My prediction: Both teams to score – Yes (1.7).

