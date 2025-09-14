RU RU ES ES FR FR
Only Rooney and Agüero ahead: Foden is one step away from the Manchester derby scoring record

Seventh goal for the homegrown City star
Football news Today, 12:49
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Right now at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City and United are clashing in the fourth round of the Premier League.

For the Red Devils, Benjamin Sesko made his first start from the opening whistle, while Guardiola gave the nod in goal to debutant Donnarumma.

The home side looked sharper in the first half and turned their dominance into a goal. In the 18th minute, Phil Foden broke the deadlock after an assist from Jeremy Doku.

For the 25-year-old City academy product, this was his seventh Manchester derby goal. In Premier League history, only Wayne Rooney and Sergio Agüero have scored more in these showdowns—each with 8 goals. It's also worth noting that this was Foden's first Premier League goal since January 2025.

For the record, the all-time top scorer in Manchester derbies remains Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney. The greatest striker in United history has found the net 11 times in these fierce encounters.

