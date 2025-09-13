Guardiola faces a setback as African defender Aït-Nouri ruled out for 5 weeks with injury

The defender sustained an injury while on duty with the Algeria national team

Amid a less-than-ideal start to the season, Pep Guardiola has been handed another headache. Summer signing Rayan Aït-Nouri will be unavailable for Manchester City in the coming matches due to a knee injury.

Upon his return from national team duty, City’s medical staff confirmed the injury, which will sideline the defender for around five weeks.

Aït-Nouri’s absence creates a problem for Guardiola on the left flank of defense, forcing the manager to either find a temporary replacement or tweak his tactical setup. This is especially crucial ahead of the upcoming fixtures against Manchester United, Napoli, and Arsenal.

It’s worth recalling that the Algerian full-back joined the Citizens this past summer, signing from Wolverhampton for €36.8 million.