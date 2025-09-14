How did he miss that?! Haaland fails to score into an open net from just meters out

A shocking miss from the Norwegian

Manchester City are hosting Manchester United in the fourth round of the Premier League.

The Citizens took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Foden, and right after the break, the team’s top scorer Erling Haaland took center stage.

First, the Norwegian capitalized on a pass from Doku to double his side’s advantage, but just a few minutes later, he squandered a golden opportunity to bag a brace. Haaland received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, rounded the keeper, but couldn’t finish. From just a few meters out, his shot while falling agonizingly struck the post, and Manchester United’s defenders managed to clear the danger.

In the 68th minute, Haaland broke away from his own half and finally completed his brace against Bayındır. That goal marked his fifth of the current Premier League season and his 90th overall.