A new record on the horizon. Haaland matches Aguero and Rooney's achievement

The Norwegian has already scored 8 goals against Man United in the Premier League
Football news Today, 13:58
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A new record on the horizon. Haaland matches Aguero and Rooney's achievement

Manchester City demolished Manchester United in the Premier League, securing a convincing 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the first half, and after the break, Haaland found the net. Erling completed a brace and missed another golden opportunity, hitting the post from just a few meters out.

Remarkably, the Norwegian's two goals in today's match put him on par with Wayne Rooney and Sergio Agüero. Haaland has now equaled the legends for goals scored in Premier League Manchester derbies—each has 8 goals to their name. The difference? Erling achieved this feat in just six matches.

It's also worth noting that the prolific striker netted his 50th goal in 50 Premier League matches at City's home ground. Only the legendary Alan Shearer managed to reach that milestone faster.

