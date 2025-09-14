Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 6th round of the South African Premier League, Chippa United will host Orbit College. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, 16 September 2025, at 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Chippa United

Last season, Chippa United finished in eleventh place in the league standings, just four points above the relegation zone. This season has also gotten off to a very poor start for the club. Chippa United have not recorded a single win in five rounds. After drawing with Mamelodi Sundowns in their opener, they lost the next four matches, failing to score in three of them. As a result, their winless streak, which began last season, has now stretched to 12 consecutive matches without a victory. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one point.

Their home form has also been disappointing: in their last five matches on home soil, Chippa United have not won, suffering three defeats and two draws. As for head-to-head meetings with Orbit College, this will be the first-ever encounter between the two sides, adding extra intrigue and motivation for both teams.

Orbit College

Orbit College are newcomers to the Premier League. Last season, they finished second in the Championship and earned promotion through the playoffs, overcoming two other teams—Casric Stars and Cape Town City. Their debut in the Premier League has been anything but easy. In five matches, they have suffered four defeats, but did manage a narrow 1-0 home win over Sivelele. The team has lost their last three matches, failing to score in two of them. At the moment, Orbit College are just one spot above Chippa United, with three points to their name.

Probable lineups

Chippa United: Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo.

Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo. Orbit College: Motheba, Mokoena, Selebe, Ditu, Magomane, Kgaswane, Matsuku, Sekgoba, Kevin Moati, Letsoalo, Thume.

Key facts and head-to-head

Chippa United are on a 4-match losing streak.

Chippa United have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Orbit College have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.

8 of Orbit College's last 9 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Chippa United vs Orbit College match prediction

Chippa United and Orbit College head into this fixture in shaky form. Both teams have struggled defensively, often conceding, and have also lacked consistency in attack, failing to score in several matches. Expect a tight contest, with both sides desperate to claim their first win of the season and likely to play cautiously to avoid costly mistakes. My bet for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.55.