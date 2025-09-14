RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 September 2025

Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Chippa United vs Orbit College prediction Photo: https://x.com/ChippaUnitedFC/Author unknownn
Chippa United
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
16 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Orbit College
Orbit College Orbit College Schedule Orbit College News Orbit College Transfers
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the 6th round of the South African Premier League, Chippa United will host Orbit College. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, 16 September 2025, at 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Chippa United

Last season, Chippa United finished in eleventh place in the league standings, just four points above the relegation zone. This season has also gotten off to a very poor start for the club. Chippa United have not recorded a single win in five rounds. After drawing with Mamelodi Sundowns in their opener, they lost the next four matches, failing to score in three of them. As a result, their winless streak, which began last season, has now stretched to 12 consecutive matches without a victory. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one point.

Their home form has also been disappointing: in their last five matches on home soil, Chippa United have not won, suffering three defeats and two draws. As for head-to-head meetings with Orbit College, this will be the first-ever encounter between the two sides, adding extra intrigue and motivation for both teams.

Orbit College

Orbit College are newcomers to the Premier League. Last season, they finished second in the Championship and earned promotion through the playoffs, overcoming two other teams—Casric Stars and Cape Town City. Their debut in the Premier League has been anything but easy. In five matches, they have suffered four defeats, but did manage a narrow 1-0 home win over Sivelele. The team has lost their last three matches, failing to score in two of them. At the moment, Orbit College are just one spot above Chippa United, with three points to their name.

Probable lineups

  • Chippa United: Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo.
  • Orbit College: Motheba, Mokoena, Selebe, Ditu, Magomane, Kgaswane, Matsuku, Sekgoba, Kevin Moati, Letsoalo, Thume.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Chippa United are on a 4-match losing streak.
  • Chippa United have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Orbit College have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 8 of Orbit College's last 9 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Chippa United vs Orbit College match prediction

Chippa United and Orbit College head into this fixture in shaky form. Both teams have struggled defensively, often conceding, and have also lacked consistency in attack, failing to score in several matches. Expect a tight contest, with both sides desperate to claim their first win of the season and likely to play cautiously to avoid costly mistakes. My bet for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Celta vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.71 Girona Recommended 1xBet
Burnley vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 September 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.99 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Augsburg: can Augsburg end their losing streak? St. Pauli Odds: 1.56 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Greece vs Finland prediction NBA Today, 10:00 Greece vs Finland. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025 Greece Odds: 1.9 Finland Recommended 1xBet
Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.84 Le Havre Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester City vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 14 September 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.58 Manchester United Bet now Melbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 11:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.89 Werder Bremen Recommended Melbet
Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester City - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now Melbet
Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.88 Lazio Bet now Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 14, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.87 Trabzonspor Recommended 1xBet
Anderlecht vs Genk prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 12:30 Anderlecht vs Genk: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025 Anderlecht Odds: 1.65 Genk Bet now Mostbet
Turkey vs Germany prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Turkey vs Germany. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.95 Germany Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores