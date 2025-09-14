RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Buriram United vs Johor DT prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 16, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Buriram United vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
Buriram United
16 sep 2025, 08:15
- : -
International,
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 16, 2025, the opening round of the AFC Champions League’s East group will see Buriram United from Thailand face off against Malaysia’s Johor DT. Kickoff is set for 14:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential for goals in this eagerly anticipated clash.

Buriram United

Buriram United are seasoned competitors in the AFC Champions League. Last season, the Thai powerhouse reached the quarterfinals, where they fell 0-3 to eventual champions Al-Ahli. The club has claimed the Thai league title for four consecutive years and started this campaign in commanding fashion, winning all four matches so far and topping the table with a goal difference of 12-4. Their home form is particularly impressive: Buriram United are unbeaten in their last 11 home games across all competitions.

Interestingly, in last season’s AFC Champions League, Buriram United met Johor DT in the round of 16, with the match in Thailand ending in a goalless draw.

Johor Darul Ta’zim

Johor DT are the undisputed force in Malaysian football. The team has clinched the Super League title for 11 straight years and are regulars in the AFC Champions League. Last season, they reached the round of 16, where they were eliminated by Buriram United’s future opponent. Johor have kicked off the new Malaysian Super League season in style: five matches, five wins, and a goal difference of 18-3. In their latest outing, they thrashed Penang 6-0 and have not conceded in their last three games.

As for their head-to-head history with Buriram United, the teams have met three times. All encounters have been extremely low-scoring: two goalless draws and one 1-0 win for Buriram United.

Probable line-ups

  • Buriram United: Etheridge, Hemviboon, Bunmathan, Ko, Walsh, Bauer, Causic, Haiprakhon, Muenta, Bissoli, Mulic.
  • Johor DT: Hazmi, Aiman, Figueiredo, Aketxe, Cristian, Jairu, Mendes, Silva, Hevel, Irasabal, Israfilov.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Buriram United have won 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Buriram United have won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Johor DT are on a 7-match winning streak.
  • Buriram United are unbeaten in the last 3 head-to-head encounters.
  • The last 3 meetings between the sides have all featured under 1.5 goals.

Buriram United vs Johor DT match prediction

Both Buriram United and Johor DT are dominant forces in their respective domestic leagues, consistently showcasing top-level performances at home. However, the international stage is a different ball game, and this upcoming clash promises to be tense and fiercely contested. Last season, the teams met three times, each match proving highly competitive and low-scoring. Given this backdrop, there’s every reason to expect another tight, cagey affair. My tip for this match: total goals under 3.5 at odds of 1.51.

