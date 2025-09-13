RU RU ES ES FR FR
QUIZ. Manchester City vs Manchester United: do you remember the players who played for these teams?

Football news Today, 02:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The headline fixture of Premier League Matchday 4 brings us the Manchester derby, with City hosting United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Both sides have made unconvincing starts to the season. The Citizens opened with a win but followed it up with two defeats, leaving them with three points from three matches. United have fared only slightly better, collecting four points: a loss in the opener, a draw in the second round, and a win in the third.

The Dailysports team could not overlook such a storied clash and have prepared a special quiz for you. The task is simple: name all the players who have represented both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Can you deliver a perfect score?

Created by Dailysports using PuzzleMe's online AI quiz generator
