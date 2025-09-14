The story nears its end. Manchester City will not extend Bernardo Silva's contract—Juventus and Benfica interested

The 31-year-old Portuguese star could leave England

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could be set to depart the Citizens at the end of the season.

Details: According to AS, Manchester City is not planning to extend the contract of midfielder Bernardo Silva, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2026. The 2025/26 season would mark the Portuguese maestro’s ninth campaign in a City shirt.

If the English club decides to part ways with Silva, Italian giants Juventus and Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are both ready to consider signing the high-caliber playmaker. Both clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield and see Silva as an excellent option.

Last season, Bernardo Silva featured in 52 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists. In the 2025/26 season, he has already played three games, logging a total of 175 minutes without registering a goal or assist. Transfermarkt currently values the midfielder at 38 million euros.



