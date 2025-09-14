The story nears its end. Manchester City will not extend Bernardo Silva's contract—Juventus and Benfica interested
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could be set to depart the Citizens at the end of the season.
Details: According to AS, Manchester City is not planning to extend the contract of midfielder Bernardo Silva, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2026. The 2025/26 season would mark the Portuguese maestro’s ninth campaign in a City shirt.
If the English club decides to part ways with Silva, Italian giants Juventus and Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are both ready to consider signing the high-caliber playmaker. Both clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield and see Silva as an excellent option.
Last season, Bernardo Silva featured in 52 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists. In the 2025/26 season, he has already played three games, logging a total of 175 minutes without registering a goal or assist. Transfermarkt currently values the midfielder at 38 million euros.
