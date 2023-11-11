"Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole". Guardiola has spoken out about the ex-Man City player

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 06:12
The desire of Manchester City's product, Cole Palmer, for consistent playing time led to his transfer to Chelsea for £42.5 million. Despite the promising preseason when he scored in both the English and European Super Cup finals, intensified competition, particularly with the arrival of Jeremy Doku, prompted Palmer to explore new opportunities.

Palmer met expectations under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, scoring five goals in eight Premier League matches, marking him as one of the squad's most valuable players. The protege of Manchester City is set to meet his former club this weekend. When asked if it bothers Guardiola that the youngster isn't playing at the Etihad, his response was rather reserved.

"Congratulations to Chelsea and him."

When asked to assess his performance at Chelsea, the coach added:

"I am very pleased. The reason is that he wanted playing time. He has it now, so I can congratulate him. He's a lad who came through the academy and has achieved success, so I wish him all the best."

Guardiola is also set to reunite with Raheem Sterling, a former Manchester City player who is gradually regaining his prowess and boasts three goals in his last four matches for the Blues.

Guardiola acknowledged that the forward is returning to his "finest form," recognizing his importance to Manchester City's success in the early stages of his career, when he, alongside the England national team, secured four Premier League titles and an FA Cup.

"He's performing exceptionally well, displaying a form reminiscent of his peak in recent performances.

He poses an incredible threat to opponents, much like what he demonstrated here over the years. He was a significant part of our success during our initial years together. Raheem was indeed pivotal."

The match between Chelsea and Manchester City is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Stamford Bridge, kicking off at 17:30 Central European Time.

