Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 12th round of the English Championship there will be a match between the teams Chelsea and Manchester City. The giants of English football who are going through different times will meet on the field. While the guests are the champions and leaders of the Premier League, the Blues are still fighting for a place in the European Cup zone.

Chelsea

In the previous round, we “aristocrats” made it clear to all skeptics that we could tune in not only to matches with outsiders, but also to matches with teams at the top of the standings. Thus, the Blues defeated Tottenham on the road with a score of 4:1 and overthrew the Spurs from the leading position.

There is no doubt that the meeting with Manchester City will be more difficult for Chelsea, but this time they will be hosting their opponent at home, and this will already add to their confidence.

Manchester City

The English champion, after a series of failures in the championship, nevertheless returned to the top of the standings and few doubted that things could be different.

After two defeats in a row, Manchester City are already on a new winning streak and will now look to extend it.

In the new season, the champion scores the most and concedes the least, and at the moment looks like the main competitor for the title.

Match prediction and statistics

Manchester City have won their last 3 matches, all of which ended with over 2.5 goals scored.

There is an opinion that Chelsea can create big problems for the City residents. It is unlikely that the meeting will take place on a collision course and rather the rivals will be wary of each other. I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00.