RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction
Chelsea Chelsea
Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 11:30 Chelsea - Manchester City
-
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Manchester City Manchester City
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 12th round of the English Championship there will be a match between the teams Chelsea and Manchester City. The giants of English football who are going through different times will meet on the field. While the guests are the champions and leaders of the Premier League, the Blues are still fighting for a place in the European Cup zone.

Chelsea

In the previous round, we “aristocrats” made it clear to all skeptics that we could tune in not only to matches with outsiders, but also to matches with teams at the top of the standings. Thus, the Blues defeated Tottenham on the road with a score of 4:1 and overthrew the Spurs from the leading position.

There is no doubt that the meeting with Manchester City will be more difficult for Chelsea, but this time they will be hosting their opponent at home, and this will already add to their confidence.

Manchester City

The English champion, after a series of failures in the championship, nevertheless returned to the top of the standings and few doubted that things could be different.

After two defeats in a row, Manchester City are already on a new winning streak and will now look to extend it.

In the new season, the champion scores the most and concedes the least, and at the moment looks like the main competitor for the title.

Match prediction and statistics

Manchester City have won their last 3 matches, all of which ended with over 2.5 goals scored.

There is an opinion that Chelsea can create big problems for the City residents. It is unlikely that the meeting will take place on a collision course and rather the rivals will be wary of each other. I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction Premier League England Today, 07:30 Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Wolverhampton Odds: 2.19 Tottenham Recommended MelBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.8 Girona Bet now MelBet
Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Bayern vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.67 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Manchester United vs Luton prediction Premier League England Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.98 Luton Recommended MelBet
Arsenal vs Burnley prediction Premier League England Today, 10:00 Arsenal vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now MelBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 01:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Tennis news Yesterday, 20:25 The teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 have been revealed Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 15:57 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 14:53 Serie A has announced the best footballer of the October Boxing News Yesterday, 14:22 "I am aware of the disappointment Bob Arum feels." Eddie Hearn on Teofimo Lopez Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:51 The details regarding the prize fund for the Biathlon World Cup in the 2023-24 season are currently
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023