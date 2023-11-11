Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Tomorrow marks the final match of the twelfth round in the English Premier League, and it's quite the focal game. Chelsea will host the country's champions, Manchester City, at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has been struggling to find its typical rhythm for the second season in a row. Last season, the Pensioners finished in the twelfth position. Currently, they're placed tenth in the Premier League. In the previous round, Chelsea quite sensationally defeated the league leader, Tottenham, disrupting their unbeaten streak that had been ongoing since the start of the season.

The reigning English champions of the last three years, Manchester City, have finally secured their accustomed leading position in the league after Tottenham's defeat in the previous round. With eleven matches played, the Cityzens have suffered only two defeats, scoring 28 goals while conceding 8.

The duel between Chelsea and Manchester City is scheduled for Sunday, November 12th, at 17:30 Central European Time. We've curated details about where you can catch this match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - USA Network

Other countries: