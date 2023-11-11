Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 07:58
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Tomorrow marks the final match of the twelfth round in the English Premier League, and it's quite the focal game. Chelsea will host the country's champions, Manchester City, at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has been struggling to find its typical rhythm for the second season in a row. Last season, the Pensioners finished in the twelfth position. Currently, they're placed tenth in the Premier League. In the previous round, Chelsea quite sensationally defeated the league leader, Tottenham, disrupting their unbeaten streak that had been ongoing since the start of the season.

The reigning English champions of the last three years, Manchester City, have finally secured their accustomed leading position in the league after Tottenham's defeat in the previous round. With eleven matches played, the Cityzens have suffered only two defeats, scoring 28 goals while conceding 8.

The duel between Chelsea and Manchester City is scheduled for Sunday, November 12th, at 17:30 Central European Time. We've curated details about where you can catch this match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports
  • United States - USA Network

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
  • Barbados - csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Pacific
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Ireland - Sky Sports
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Pacific
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Pacific
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Sky Pacific
  • Palau - Sky Pacific
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Pacific
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - StarHub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Pacific
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - Sky Pacific
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Pacific
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
