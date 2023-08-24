RU RU NG NG
Ancelotti spoke out about the problem of racism around Vinicius

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his position on the racism faced by striker Vinicius Junior in Spain.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his position on the racism faced by striker Vinicius Junior in Spain.

As you know, loud scandals constantly arise around the Brazilian footballer on this basis.

According to the Italian coach, the problem of racism must be eradicated from the world of football as soon as possible.

"We cannot live with this problem, we must try to eradicate it. In the first matches, the atmosphere around Vinicius improved and there were no insults. I hope that this will not happen, but there are rules that allow the referee to stop the game. In difficult moments, I support Vinicius ", - Ancelotti quotes Marca.

In the new season of the championship of Spain "Real" has played two matches and celebrated success in both.

In the first round, Ancelotti's team defeated Athletic 2-0 on the road, and in the second they defeated Almeria 3-1. Vinicius entered the field in both meetings and scored one goal.

