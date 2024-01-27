Algerian national team, after a sensational failure from AFCON, invited Zidane to lead the team

The colossal sensation of the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was the elimination of Algeria. The national team secured the bottom position in the group, suffering a defeat to Mauritania (0:1) in their final match. Subsequently, coach Djamel Belmadi found himself without employment.

Earlier reports suggested that the national team could be led by Hervé Renard, but according to L'Equipe, the Algerian squad has opted for a more resounding offer and extended an invitation to the French legend Zinedine Zidane. According to sources, the former coach of Real Madrid declined the proposal.

Zidane has been without a job since departing from Real Madrid in 2021. The source indicates that he was flattered by Algeria's offer, especially considering his Algerian heritage. However, L'Equipe asserts that he turned down offers from Brazil and the United States and is still vying for a position within the French national team.

Although Algeria, initially considered one of the favorites in the tournament, exited the Africa Cup of Nations, the competition continues until February 11. As for Zidane, he is likely to await the next offer that comes his way. The contract of the French national team coach, Didier Deschamps, extends until 2026, and it remains uncertain whether Zidane will wait until that time.