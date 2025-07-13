A throwback to 2010: Siphiwe Tshabalala teaches FIFA president Gianni Infantino his iconic dance

The FIFA Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea is set to take place in the United States tonight. Ahead of the showdown, former South African football icon Siphiwe Tshabalala was caught on camera in an unexpected role.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder met with Roberto Di Matteo—who famously guided Chelsea to a UEFA Champions League title—and even taught FIFA president Gianni Infantino his signature goal celebration dance. This very dance became a sensation when Tshabalala scored against Mexico at the 2010 World Cup on home soil.

Shabba teaching FIFA President Gianni Infantino his goal dance from 2010 😅



Let’s not forget: In 2010, Tshabalala scored South Africa’s first-ever World Cup goal. In the tournament opener, the hosts drew 1-1 with Mexico, but ultimately fell short of reaching the knockout stage.