Orlando Pirates not considering Zajmovic. Player wants to stay in South Africa

Bosnian striker Dzenan Zajmovic, who previously played for TS Galaxy, could continue his career in the PSL, with Kaizer Chiefs remaining one of the main contenders for his signature.

At the same time, according to Soccer Laduma, Orlando Pirates are not considering signing him. The publication reports that the player has an interesting option in Algeria.

Despite interest from North African clubs, Zajmovic has stated that he would prefer to stay in South Africa. The 30-year-old striker scored eight goals last season but is currently a free agent.