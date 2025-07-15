After their triumph in the Club World Cup final, Chelsea players lifted a trophy over their heads — but it wasn't the real deal.

Details: The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, stunned the football world by claiming that the genuine FIFA Club World Cup trophy, recently contested in the United States, remains in his office. According to Trump, tournament winners Chelsea were only handed a high-quality replica.

Streaming platform DAZN released a brief interview with Trump on their YouTube channel, in which he admitted he couldn't part with the main trophy because he "liked it too much."

The incident has sparked outrage across social media, with fans blasting Trump for his selfishness and disregard for football tradition.

