"I was embarrassed by it." Palmer on celebrating victory with Trump

Chelsea thrashed PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a commanding 3-0 victory to claim the trophy. However, an amusing moment unfolded during the awards ceremony.

Details: As the time came to lift the Club World Cup, US President Donald Trump was right beside the Chelsea players. Team leader Cole Palmer shared his thoughts on the situation after the match.

Quote: "I knew he would be at the stadium, but I didn't expect him to be with us when we lifted the trophy, so yes, it was a bit embarrassing for me," the footballer admitted after the game.

For the record, US President Donald Trump also commented on his presence at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Reminder: The outcome of the match was decided in the first half. The English side stunned their opponents with three goals, turning the second half into a mere formality. Palmer shone for the Blues, netting a brace and providing an assist for João Pedro.