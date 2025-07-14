On Sunday, July 13, Chelsea faced PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final, and US President Donald Trump was in attendance. He shared his impressions of the match.

Details: According to the head of the United States, he had a fantastic time at the game and added that he considers football an amazing sport.

Quote: "I'm really having a great time. This is an amazing sport," Trump noted.

Earlier reports stated that the outcome of the match was decided in the first half. The English side stunned their opponents with three goals, turning the second half into a mere formality. Palmer shined for the Blues, scoring a brace and providing an assist for João Pedro.

Reminder: The final whistle not only confirmed the English team's convincing victory, but also sparked a mass brawl in the center of the pitch, which saw Paris head coach Luis Enrique intervene.