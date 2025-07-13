Scandal erupts after the final: João Pedro gets into it with Luis Enrique

Chelsea thrashed PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final. The final whistle not only sealed a convincing victory for the English side, but also sparked a mass altercation at the center of the pitch, involving Paris boss Luis Enrique.

At the heart of the conflict was Chelsea’s new signing and one of the goalscorers, João Pedro. The forward got into a heated exchange with Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Enrique himself. Tensions boiled over as the PSG manager shoved the Brazilian, sending him crashing to the turf.

LUIS ENRIQUE AND JOAO PEDRO.

pic.twitter.com/ajYkLvZFO8 — The Screenshot Lad (@thescreenlad) July 13, 2025

Players from both sides rushed in to break up the scuffle, preventing it from escalating into a full-blown brawl. Moments later, another skirmish flared up, but things eventually calmed down.