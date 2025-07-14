Lip-reading expert reveals what Trump really said to Palmer

The public was taken aback by Donald Trump’s appearance at the Club World Cup final, especially since the US President even posed with Chelsea players during the trophy presentation. Blues defender Reece James shared what Trump told them, and it has now come to light what Trump said to Cole Palmer.

Details: Lip-reading specialist Jeremy Freeman analyzed Trump’s words to Palmer during the Best Player of the Tournament award ceremony, since the broadcast audio didn’t capture it. Trump said, “Biggest Chelsea fan. I’m a big fan of yours. Well done.” Palmer simply replied with a brief “thank you” before rejoining his teammates.

Freeman also noted that Trump’s refusal to leave the stage after the ceremony left Chelsea players baffled, with several of them saying to each other, “What’s he doing?”

Reminder: Previously, Palmer himself admitted that Trump’s presence with the team during the trophy lift made the players feel a bit awkward.