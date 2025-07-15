Here we go! PSG sets sights on Palmer with €250 million bid

PSG knows how to break transfer records.

Details: According to the Fichajes online portal, PSG's management was so impressed by 23-year-old Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer that they have decided to make a move to bring the young talent to the Parisian giants.

Fully aware of the complexity of this ambitious pursuit, PSG's leadership has allocated a budget of €250 million to entice both Chelsea and Palmer with their financial firepower.

Chelsea are adamant about not letting Palmer leave under any circumstances, but knowing PSG's persistence—having already pulled off blockbuster signings like Messi, Donnarumma, Neymar, and Ramos—everything could change in an instant.

If the deal goes through, Palmer will become one of the most expensive transfers in football history.

In the recent Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG, 23-year-old Palmer scored twice and provided an assist against the Parisians, sparking PSG's management to try and sign the man who denied them the trophy.

Last season, Palmer played 52 matches for Chelsea, netting 18 goals and delivering 14 assists. His current contract with the English club runs until 2024, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €120 million.

