Genius! Palmer stuns PSG in the Club World Cup final. VIDEO

PSG and Chelsea faced off in the Club World Cup final. Interestingly, the match was watched from the stands by US President Donald Trump.

The start was unexpected: the English side came out swinging, showing aggression despite being considered underdogs. Cole Palmer took on the mantle of leadership—a player recently criticized for lacking charisma and decisive moments in crucial games.

The 23-year-old Englishman bagged a brace midway through the first half, pushing his team ever closer to the title. Remarkably, in the past year Palmer scored in the Euro final, provided two assists in the Conference League final, and now, in the decisive Club World Cup clash, he’s netted twice against PSG and added an assist to his tally.

¡LA OLA DE FRÍO PALMER HA LLEGADO AL MUNDIAL DE CLUBES! 🥶🥶🧊🧊



Definición impecable. ¡El Chelsea golpea primero! @FIFACWC | La final, gratis en https://t.co/yWCWbevPop pic.twitter.com/a6S42Khn2B — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) July 13, 2025

PALMER ESTÁ COMPLETAMENTE LOCO 🥶🧊🥶🧊🥶🧊



¡Qué manera de desafiar! ¡Qué manera de plantarle cara al PSG! ¡ESTO ES INCREÍBLE!@FIFACWC | La final, gratis en https://t.co/yWCWbevPop pic.twitter.com/pM8xogq2cj — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) July 13, 2025

Just minutes before half-time, the Blues struck again to move even closer to victory. New signing Joao Pedro got his name on the scoresheet, leaving PSG facing a tough team talk at the break—only a miracle can help them turn this game around.