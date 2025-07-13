Donald Trump attends Club World Cup final

US President Donald Trump attended the final match of the Club World Cup, featuring Chelsea and PSG.

Moments before kickoff, helicopters carrying Trump and his entourage flew over MetLife Stadium. After landing, the American leader headed to the VIP box, where he was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

US President Donald Trump is in attendance at the Club World Cup final as Chelsea take on PSG 🌎 pic.twitter.com/T3J5uHdoD7 — RODNEY (@RODNEY482842787) July 13, 2025

As Trump and the First Lady made their way to the stands, they greeted the fans before taking their seats to watch the final unfold.

Interestingly, the presidential couple arrived at the stadium straight from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Their appearance was met with applause from the crowd.