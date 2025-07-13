Messi closes in on Pelé for free-kick goals. How close is he to the all-time record?

Lionel Messi never stops showcasing his phenomenal scoring ability and is now on the hunt for yet another record—this time, the number of goals scored directly from free kicks.

On July 13, in an MLS regular season clash against Nashville, the Argentine superstar bagged a brace and led his team to a 2-1 victory. One of Messi’s goals came from a free kick—marking the 69th such strike of his illustrious career.

With this achievement, Messi has climbed to third place in history, trailing only two Brazilian legends—Pelé (70 free-kick goals) and the all-time leader Juninho Pernambucano (77).

Most free kicks scored in history :



🇧🇷 Juninho — 77 kicks



🇧🇷 Pelé — 70 kicks



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi — 69 kicks



🇦🇷 Victor Legrottaglie — 66 kicks



🇧🇷 Ronaldinho — 66 kicks



🏴 David Beckham — 65 kicks



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo — 64 kicks pic.twitter.com/QEDy6RVn92 — 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐒 (@CR_74_) July 13, 2025

Interestingly, Messi is well ahead of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 64 free-kick goals, placing him seventh on the all-time list.

Another free-kick goal (69) 🎯

5 braces in the last MLS games ⚽️⚽️



Messi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rtLa8AZOZZ — Emilio Sansolini (@EmilioSansolini) July 13, 2025

Here’s how Messi’s free-kick goals break down by club and country:

50 for Barcelona

11 for Argentina

6 for Inter Miami

2 for PSG

Remarkably, Messi has now scored a brace in five consecutive MLS matches. Over this stretch, he has racked up 10 goals and 5 assists.