PSG could be left without a coach before the start of the season. Luis Enrique faces possible suspension

FIFA could opt for such an outcome.

Details: After a disastrous defeat in the Club World Cup final in the USA, where PSG fell 0-3 to London’s Chelsea, Paris head coach Luis Enrique clashed with the English club’s forward Joao Pedro.

The altercation escalated to the point where Enrique directly struck the opposing player in the face, sending 23-year-old Pedro crashing to the turf.

These actions could be classified by the FIFA commission as a “punch, kick, headbutt, elbow, bite or spit at an opponent,” which carries a minimum suspension of three matches.

Although the match’s chief referee, Alireza Faghani, ignored the incident and did not record it in the official report, FIFA rules state that the organization can conduct its own investigations into incidents during matches, even if the referee failed to include the offense in the protocol.

As a result, Luis Enrique now risks leaving his team without a head coach for at least the opening three matches of the new season.

Reminder: Scandal after the final. Joao Pedro targeted by Luis Enrique