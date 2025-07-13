Chelsea crowned club world champions as PSG suffer first three-goal defeat in two years

London's Chelsea have claimed the Club World Cup title after a commanding performance in the final against French giants PSG under the guidance of Enzo Maresca.

The outcome was settled in the first half, as the English side stunned their opponents with three goals, turning the second half into little more than a formality. For the Blues, Palmer was the standout performer, netting twice himself and providing an assist for João Pedro.

Remarkably, PSG had not suffered a heavy defeat since October 2023. The last time the French champions lost by a three-goal margin was nearly two years ago, in a Champions League clash against Newcastle (1-4).

It's also worth noting that this marks Chelsea's 34th trophy in club history. Under Enzo Maresca, the team has now secured its second title of the season and, for only the second time, lifted the Club World Cup (their first triumph came in 2021).