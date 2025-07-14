RU RU ES ES FR FR
The strongest! The Club World Cup symbolic team has been revealed

After last night's final, it's time to name the tournament's standout players
Football news Yesterday, 13:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The strongest! The Club World Cup symbolic team has been revealed https://x.com/DAZNFootball

The lineup turned out to be quite intriguing.

Details: Today, the official broadcaster of the Club World Cup, DAZN, published the tournament's symbolic team, featuring 11 players.

It’s worth noting that the team with the most representatives on this list is none other than the tournament champions, Chelsea, with an impressive four players making the cut.

The full list of the 2025 Club World Cup Team of the Tournament:

  • Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal).
  • Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).
  • Thiago Silva (Fluminense).
  • Marquinhos (PSG).
  • Achraf Hakimi (PSG).
  • Vitinha (PSG).
  • Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).
  • Cole Palmer (Chelsea).
  • Pedro Neto (Chelsea).
  • Gonzalo García (Real Madrid).
  • Jhon Arias (Fluminense).

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer was named the tournament’s best player, having scored three goals and provided two assists across six matches.

