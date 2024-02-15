A new chapter begins. The legend of the Italian club will continue his career in the MLS

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 11:37
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Colombian forward Luis Muriel of Atalanta has officially become a player for Orlando City, competing in the MLS.

A significant figure in Bergamo's history, he has signed a three-year contract with his new club. It was previously reported that Atalanta would receive around two million euros for the player, whose contract was set to expire in the summer.

At 32 years old, Muriel has been with Atalanta since 2019 and has become the club's third all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 184 matches. Throughout his European career, the forward has also played for Udinese, Sampdoria, Sevilla, Fiorentina, Lecce, and Granada.

The footballer has represented the Colombian national team in 51 matches, scoring 12 goals for Los Cafeteros at all levels since making his debut on June 10, 2012, in a World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador.

