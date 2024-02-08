RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Atalanta legend to transfer to MLS club

Atalanta legend to transfer to MLS club

Football news Today, 04:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Atalanta legend to transfer to MLS club Getty Images

Colombian forward Luis Muriel is moving from Atalanta to the MLS club Orlando City, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, adding "Here we go!" to the post.

Atalanta will receive €2 million for their player. Today, Muriel will fly to the United States to undergo a medical examination and sign the contract.

Atalanta risked losing the 32-year-old forward without any compensation since his contract with the club was set to expire after the current season.

In 18 Serie A matches this season, Muriel scored only 2 goals and provided 1 assist. He has been with Atalanta since the summer of 2019 and has become the third-highest scorer in the club's history with 68 goals in 184 matches. Only Duvan Zapata (82) and Cristiano Doni (112) have scored more for the club.

Related teams and leagues
Atalanta Orlando City
Popular news
The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Olympic Games News Today, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower
VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Today, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month
Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Today, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known
UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions Football news Today, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
In football, a card of a new hue will be introduced. What is known Football news Today, 10:58 In football, a card of a new hue will be introduced. What is known
All pots. The draw for the new UEFA Nations League draw will take place today Football news Today, 04:05 All pots. The draw for the new UEFA Nations League draw will take place today
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 13:17 Usyk's promoter shared insights regarding the bout against Fury Boxing News Today, 13:11 Teofimo Lopez shared his expectations for the bout against Ortiz Football news Today, 12:49 UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 12:28 PHOTO: Milan has unveiled two versions of their fourth kit Olympic Games News Today, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Football news Today, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Today, 11:34 The contenders for the Premier League Player of the Month award for January have been announced Tennis news Today, 11:05 PHOTO. The Australian Open 2021 finalist underwent knee surgery Football news Today, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Today, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
Sport Predictions
Football Today Oostende vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Newcastle Eagles vs Caledonia Glatiators prediction and betting tips February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs St. Patrick's prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024