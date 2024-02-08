Atalanta legend to transfer to MLS club

Colombian forward Luis Muriel is moving from Atalanta to the MLS club Orlando City, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, adding "Here we go!" to the post.

Atalanta will receive €2 million for their player. Today, Muriel will fly to the United States to undergo a medical examination and sign the contract.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024

Atalanta risked losing the 32-year-old forward without any compensation since his contract with the club was set to expire after the current season.

In 18 Serie A matches this season, Muriel scored only 2 goals and provided 1 assist. He has been with Atalanta since the summer of 2019 and has become the third-highest scorer in the club's history with 68 goals in 184 matches. Only Duvan Zapata (82) and Cristiano Doni (112) have scored more for the club.