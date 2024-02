Легенда Аталанты переходит в клуб МЛС

🚨🟣 Luis Muriel to Orlando City, here we go! Deal completed as documents have been signed for Colombian striker to join MLS side.



Permanent transfer with immediate effect for Muriel, leaving Atalanta for fee around €2m.



Muriel will travel for medical soon. 🇨🇴🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xBSVcroZas

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024