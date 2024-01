Только пять сборных выходили в плей-офф КАН без побед в группе

6 - Just six nations have advanced to the knockout stages of @CAF_Online AFCON without winning a single group game (since current format in 1996), with both Egypt and DR Congo doing so in the 2023 edition.



🆕 2023 - Egypt

🆕 2023 - DR Congo

2019 - Tunisia

2019 - Benin

2015 -…

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2024