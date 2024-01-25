Only five national teams advanced to the AFCON playoffs without victories in the group stage

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Only five national teams advanced to the AFCON playoffs, failing to secure a single victory in the group stage, a scenario that has occurred since the current format was adopted in 1996.

During AFCON 2023, the national teams of Egypt and DR Congo managed to reach the Round of 16 based on the ranking of teams that finished third without winning any matches in their respective groups. Both teams accumulated three points from three drawn matches.

It is noteworthy that the DR Congo national team is making it to the AFCON playoffs for the second time without winning a group stage match; the first instance was in 2015. Similar achievements were previously accomplished by Tunisia and Benin in 2019 and Guinea in 2015.

In the Round of 16, Egypt and DR Congo are set to face each other. Consequently, one of these teams will advance at least to the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Round of 16 matches for the continental championship will take place from January 27 to 30. Senegal is the reigning champion of Africa.

