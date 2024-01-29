RU RU NG NG KE KE
What an ending! Jordan's team reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a shocking game

What an ending! Jordan's team reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a shocking game

Football news Today, 09:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
In an incredible match against Iraq, the Jordan national team became the third quarter-finalist of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

In the closing moments of the first half, Yazan Al-Naimat put Jordan ahead. However, after the break, Iraq, considered the favorite and having won all three games in the group stage, scored twice. Saad Natiq equalized the score in the 68th minute, and in the 76th minute, Aymen Hussein put his team ahead. However, for his celebration, the tournament's top scorer received his second yellow card!

Despite being a man down, Iraq defended skillfully, but Jordan managed to score in the 90+5 and 90+7 minutes! Thus, the Jordanian national team advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup for the third time in its history.

In the quarterfinals, Jordan will face Tajikistan. Neither of these teams has previously reached the semifinals, and Tajikistan is making its debut in the AFC Asian Cup.

AFC Asian Cup. Round of 16
Iraq 2-3 Jordan
Goals: Natiq 68', Hussein 76' – Al-Naimat 45+1', Al-Arab 90+5', Al-Rashdan 90+7'

