West Ham gets a strong-willed victory, Brighton suffers a home defeat: Conference League results

West Ham gets a strong-willed victory, Brighton suffers a home defeat: Conference League results

Football news Today, 17:10
Steven Perez
West Ham win, Brighton drop points: Conference League results Photo: https://www.instagram.com/aekfc_official/

West Ham and Brighton hosted Bachka-Topolu and AEK in their stadiums in the first round of the Conference League.

West Ham - Bachka-Topola - 2:1

The entire first half, West Ham controlled the game, had 15 shots on goal and three on target. However, the Londoners could not get ahead. Quite unexpectedly, at the beginning of the second half, the Serbian team took the lead. Petar Stanych distinguished himself with a goal kick.

West Ham rallied and increased the pressure which helped them turn it around and win the match. In the 66th minute, Petrovych cut the ball into his goal, and four minutes later, Kudus put the hosts ahead. In the final minutes, Tomasz Soucek sealed the lead and decided the winner by scoring the third goal.

Brighton - AEK - 2:3

The Greeks opened the scoring quickly, Sidibe put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute. Brighton hit back in the 30th minute, but 10 minutes later AEK scored again and went into the break in the lead.

After the break, Juan Pedro converted a penalty. Brighton equalized for the second time. De Zerby's team played much better and had more chances to score. They controlled the ball and could have scored more. However, quite unexpectedly, AEK scored for the third time in the 84th minute, Ponce brought victory to the Greeks.

