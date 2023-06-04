EN RU
Main News "Villarreal" deprived "Atletico" of the second place in La Liga

Football news Today, 14:36
In the 38th round of the Spanish Championship, "Villarreal" played a draw with "Atletico" with a score of 2-2 at their home stadium.

Nicholas Jackson opened the scoring early in the match, but Angel Correa equalized shortly after. In the 56th minute, Correa put the visitors ahead, but Jorge Pascual leveled the score at the end of the match.

"Atletico" finished third in the La Liga standings with 77 points, while "Villarreal" secured fifth place with 64 points.

"Villarreal" - "Atletico" - 2:2 (1:1)
Goals: Jackson, 9 - 1:0, Correa, 18 - 1:1, Correa, 56 - 1:2, Pascual, 90+3 - 2:2

"Villarreal": Jorgensen, Foyth (Cuenca, 46), Mandi (Mojica, 85), Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno (Pascual, 85), Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros (Lo Celso, 66), Pino, Chukwueze (Alex Baena, 66), Jackson.

"Atletico": Grbic (Gomis, 85), Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Vitzel, Reguilon (Morata, 84), Koke, Saul, Barrios, Griezmann, Correa (Lemar, 85).

Red card: Vitzel (70).

