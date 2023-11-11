RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. Messi dedicated Ballon d'Or to Inter Miami fans

VIDEO. Messi dedicated Ballon d'Or to Inter Miami fans

Football news Today, 02:32
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
VIDEO. Messi dedicated Ballon d'Or to Inter Miami fans Photo: Inter Miami Twitter/Author unknown

Today, the "Noche d'Or" friendly match took place between Inter Miami and New York City. The game unfolded at Fort Lauderdale's "Drive Pink Stadium."

Prior to the match, Lionel Messi graced the field, walking on a carpeted pathway, holding the Golden Ball. The Argentine maestro addressed the entire stadium, expressing gratitude to the fans and dedicating the award to them.

The ambiance within the stadium was simply mesmerizing. Messi performed under subdued lighting, with only a single beam illuminating the footballer. Post his performance, all supporters responded with an ovation. Applause resounded not just from his club's fans but also from those supporting New York City.

Following the ceremonial segment, the teams engaged in the match. Undoubtedly, a fitting conclusion to the evening could have been a goal by Messi, but unfortunately, he didn't make his mark, and his team suffered a defeat.

New York City opened the scoring in the 44th minute, and early in the second half, in the 47th minute, the guests doubled their advantage. In response, Inter Miami managed a solitary goal through Robbie Robinson, courtesy of a pass from Sergio Busquets. Messi completed the entire match on the field.

It's worth noting that Inter Miami failed to advance to the MLS Finals, prompting the club to content itself with friendly matches until the next season begins in February. Previously, the team had planned to journey to China for two friendly games, but their visit was canceled.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF NISA USA
Popular news
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:57 Girona, thanks to a spirited victory over Rayo, remains the leader of La Liga Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:40 EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham Football news Today, 08:59 Manchester City have eyed Chelsea's replacement for Walker Football news Today, 08:27 Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe Football news Today, 07:58 Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:16 Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Basketball news Today, 06:43 VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses Football news Today, 06:12 "Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole". Guardiola has spoken out about the ex-Man City player MMA News Today, 05:39 UFC 295. Prochazka vs Pereira: full fight card, date & time
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023