Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?

Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

American club Inter Miami will not go on a tour of China, ESPN reports.

It’s interesting that only 17 days ago the American team’s visit to this country was announced.

The cancellation is associated with the death of Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang.

The MLS club was scheduled to play matches with Chinese teams Qingdao Hainiu on November 3 and Chengdu Rongcheng on November 8.

Despite the cancellation of the China tour, Inter Miami still hopes to expand its global presence and play matches in front of its fans around the world. The club stated that the team will definitely visit this country in the future.

The source writes that due to the cancellation of the tour, problems may arise for team captain Lionel Messi. The matches in China were supposed to give him match practice before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, but now he will not have that opportunity.

Inter Miami CF MLS USA
