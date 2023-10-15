Messi travels to China with Inter Miami

Inter Miami has announced that in early November, they will embark on their first international tour to China.

The team is set to participate in two friendly matches against clubs from the Chinese Super League. On November 5th, they will face Qingdao Huanghai at the Youth Football Stadium in Qingdao, and on November 8th, they will play against Chengdu Junsheng at Phoenix Hill Sports Park.

This November we will embark on our first-ever international tour to China, seeking to expand our reach in new territory and begin preparations for 2024!



The club's Chief Commercial Officer expressed enthusiasm about the positive changes in the club, stating, "We are thrilled to continue expanding our team's global presence, allowing us to play in front of fans from all over the world. It's an opportunity to share our passion as we reach new audiences and introduce ourselves in new countries. We're looking forward to the start of this trip."

Chris Henderson, Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer of Inter Miami, added that this trip would be an excellent opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. He said, "It will be a great opportunity to continue the development of our 2023 campaign, in which we secured our first trophy. We will use this as a chance to begin preparations for 2024, as we aim to improve on last season's results."

The current MLS season for Inter Miami is coming to a close next week, as the team failed to reach the playoffs. They will play their last two matches against Charlotte. The home match is scheduled for Wednesday, and the away match is set for Saturday. Additionally, this trip to China will be beneficial for Lionel Messi as he aims to stay in shape for the World Cup qualifiers taking place in the latter part of November.