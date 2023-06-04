Ukrainian forward Dovbyk has received a lucrative offer from Turkey

"Trabzonspor" wants to buy the forward of "Dnipro-1" and the Ukrainian national team, Artem Dovbyk, according to DikFutbol.

According to the source, the Turkish club has offered the Ukrainian a lucrative contract on a "3+1" scheme. The Turks are prepared to pay the forward 1.3 million euros per year. The player's contract with "Dnipro-1" expires on December 31, 2023, so he can be acquired at a reduced price in the summer.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Dovbyk has played 38 matches for "Dnipro-1" in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists.