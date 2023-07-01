Ukrainian club still has not received money for Mudryk

The president of Chernihiv "Desna" Volodymyr Levin has confirmed that his club has not yet received money for the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to "Chelsea".

According to him, the new TMS-manager and FIFA Clearing House SAS system created difficulties for the club.

We are talking about complex verification and changes in requirements for documents.

"The club will fight to the end to prove its rights and get rewarded for working with the player," he said.