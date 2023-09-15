UEFA launched an investigation into the Armenian national team

UEFA has launched an investigation against the coach of the Armenian national team, Alexander Petrakov.

As reported on the organization’s website, the former head coach of the Ukrainian national team is accused of deliberately delaying the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying match against the Croatian national team (0:1).

In addition to Petrakov, the Football Federation of Armenia also came under investigation. She is suspected of deliberately blocking passages for fans at the stadium, spreading provocative political messages, as well as using pyrotechnics and delaying the start of the match.

There is no word yet on how the coach and the local federation may be punished.

Let us remind you that the Armenian team is now in third place in the qualifying group standings, with seven points to its credit.

As for the Croats, after a minimal away victory over Armenia, they have 10 points and first place in the standings. The Turkish team has the same number of points, which is second, behind the Croatians in terms of additional indicators.