"Twente" has won the playoff for a place in the Conference League

In the return final match of the playoff for a place in the Conference League, "Twente" defeated "Sparta" with a score of 1-0 on their home ground and secured the right to compete in the European cup.

The victory for the club from Enschede came from a goal by Joshua Brenet.

"Twente" - "Sparta" - 1:0 (0:0) - first leg - 1:1

Goal: Brenet, 53 - 1:0

"Twente": Unnerstall, Brenet, Pleguezuelo (Hilgers, 90+4), Propper, Smal, Zerrouki, Brama (Hölscher, 78), Vlap (Steen, 71), Cherney, Misidjan, Ugurcan (van Wolfswinkel, 71).

"Sparta": Okoye, Smeets, Vriends, Erasmus (Abels, 46), Meijers (de Guzman, 78), Kharchouch, Mattheij, Versluis (Tahiri, 90), van Crooy, Saito, Duarte.