The Premier League club will sell its winger to Lyon

West Ham has agreed to sell its winger Said Benrahma to the French club Lyon.

According to David Ornstein, the "Hammers" will loan the Algerian with an obligation to buy the player for approximately 15 million euros. The 28-year-old player now needs to undergo a medical examination and sign the contract.

It was previously reported that Benrahma would be parting ways to facilitate the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen.

Benrahma played in France for Angers, Ajaccio, and Nice until 2018, when he moved to English club Brentford. After slightly over two years there, he joined West Ham on loan in October 2020. In the winter of 2021, West Ham exercised their option to buy the player for 23 million euros.

In the current season, Benrahma has played 22 matches for West Ham, contributing with just one assist. Transfermarkt values the player at 22 million euros.