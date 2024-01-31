The main favourite for the Asian Cup easily reached the quarter-finals

Japan confidently defeated Bahrain in the Round of 16 match of the 2023 Asian Cup held in Qatar.

Japan opened the scoring in the 31st minute. After an incredible long-range shot hit the crossbar, the ball fell to Ritsu Doan, who calmly struck into the empty net.

At the start of the second half, Real Sociedad's forward Takefusa Kubo made it 2-0, converting a one-on-one opportunity after a deflection off a Bahrain defender. However, Bahrain unexpectedly pulled one back. After a corner kick, goalkeeper Dzion Suzuki comically scored an own goal.

It seemed like Bahrain's success might turn things around, but the opposite happened. Japan became even more active in attack, and in the 62nd minute, Ayase Ueda shot between the goalkeeper's legs to remove any doubt. After that, Japan had several chances to score a fourth goal, but the goalkeeper saved Bahrain on multiple occasions.

In the quarterfinals, Japan will face the winner of the match between Iran and Syria.

Asian Cup Round of 16

Bahrain 1-3 Japan

Goals: Suzuki (own goal), 64 – Doan, 31, Kubo, 49, Ueda, 72